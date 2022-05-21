Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,908,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 2,745,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.