StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.54 Million

Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StepStone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.02 million to $178.06 million. StepStone Group reported sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that StepStone Group will report full-year sales of $619.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.92 million to $626.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.82 million, with estimates ranging from $591.56 million to $710.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow StepStone Group.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,208. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.
About StepStone Group (Get Rating)
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StepStone Group (STEP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.