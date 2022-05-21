StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.54 Million

Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StepStone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.02 million to $178.06 million. StepStone Group reported sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StepStone Group will report full-year sales of $619.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.92 million to $626.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.82 million, with estimates ranging from $591.56 million to $710.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow StepStone Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,208. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

