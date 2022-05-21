StockNews.com Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JLL. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $182.71 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average of $240.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

