StockNews.com Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,062 shares of company stock worth $631,500. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

