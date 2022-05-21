Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $11,934.62 and $2.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.