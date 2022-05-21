Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,273. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

