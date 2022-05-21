Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 937 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

