Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

