Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000.

XYLD opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

