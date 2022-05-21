Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

