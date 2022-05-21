Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.12 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

