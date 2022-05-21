Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.78 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

