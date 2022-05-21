Sun (New) (SUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.27 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $94.27 million and $49.83 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 795% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.08 or 0.09976808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,513.84 or 0.99981672 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 278.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.