Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $9.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.67 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $37.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $39.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.99 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,851,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,158. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

