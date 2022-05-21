Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

SGC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $278.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $128,462.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,004 shares of company stock valued at $169,341 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

