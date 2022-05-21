Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.44

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 2251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

