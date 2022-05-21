Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.72. 1,833,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,145. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $240.76 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.09.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

