Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THYCY)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

