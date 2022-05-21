Taika Capital LP Buys New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Lithia Motors makes up about 2.4% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

LAD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.52. 456,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.03 and its 200 day moving average is $303.53.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

