Taika Capital LP Buys New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.80. 2,426,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.