Taika Capital LP Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. United Microelectronics accounts for 1.6% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in United Microelectronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after buying an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,315 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,290,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

