Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.