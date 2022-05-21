Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.54.
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
