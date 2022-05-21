Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

