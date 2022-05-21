Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.35.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

