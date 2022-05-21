Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Hits $91.22 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $91.22 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars.

