TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $65,583.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.02 or 0.12769286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 413.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00501477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,336.45 or 1.85022489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008823 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,338,577,763 coins and its circulating supply is 39,337,848,654 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

