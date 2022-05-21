Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 535,236 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,039,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 329,751 shares during the last quarter.

SPWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

