Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.13. 1,004,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,674. The stock has a market cap of $270.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

