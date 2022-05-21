Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Unisys by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of UIS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 343,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,066. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

