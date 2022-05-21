Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 10,512,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,861,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,351. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

