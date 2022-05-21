Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,174. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.