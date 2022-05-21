The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,681,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $402,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,679,000 after buying an additional 279,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,880,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,860,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 1,421,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

