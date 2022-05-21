The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $365,880.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 323.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 326.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00501317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,763.84 or 1.86194845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008790 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,707,569 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

