The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($20.42) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.15) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday.

ENGI opened at €12.64 ($13.17) on Wednesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($15.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

