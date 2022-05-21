The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

