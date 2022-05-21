TheStreet Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to C

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.31 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

