TheStreet Upgrades Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) to C

Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTL. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RTL opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

