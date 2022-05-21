TigerCash Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $393,956.18 and $1.97 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 356.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

