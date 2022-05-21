TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

TMST opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $213,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

