Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$102.00 target price on the stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$103.17.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$92.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.77. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.