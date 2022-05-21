Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Invests $150,000 in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $12,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

