Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,481,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 272,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.22. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $155.05 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

