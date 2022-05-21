TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $707.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $9.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.24. 529,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.07. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $531.23 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

