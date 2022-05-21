TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,435,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $550.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $624.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

