TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of TA opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

