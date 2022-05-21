Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CFO Mark Hair Acquires 6,200 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Hair bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 832,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

