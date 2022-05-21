Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.66.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

