Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 161,682 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

