Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.12

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.12 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 1853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.
TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
