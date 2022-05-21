Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.12

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.12 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 1853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

