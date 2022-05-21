True North Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $401,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,913. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

